Luo Yonghao’s debut livestream with twin AI avatars drew 13 million+ views , generated ¥55 million+ GMV

Powered by Baidu’s ERNIE and digital-human tech, this marks the first dual-avatar co-host livestream setting a new standard.

Baidu e-commerce’s digital-human hosts reduced operating costs over 80% and lifted average GMV by 62% .

China’s livestream sector now includes 100,000+ AI hosts, blending cost-efficiency with interactive appeal.

China’s livestream commerce has surged, now worth over ¥1.4 trillion in annual revenue, with projections reaching ¥2.1 trillion by 2025.

In this digitally rich market, top-tier hosts like Luo Yonghao command millions of views and tens of millions RMB in daily sales, and platforms are racing to scale up efficiency using AI.

Enter the era of virtual hosts—an evolution fueled by advancements in avatars, natural language processing, and real-time video.

Dual avatars raise the stakes

On June 15, Luo Yonghao launched a 6+ hour livestream on Baidu’s e-commerce platform featuring two synchronized digital avatars.

This first-of-its-kind event delivered 13 million+ views, ¥55 million+ GMV, and generated 97,000+ characters of product descriptions—all in real time.

The avatars, built on Baidu’s ERNIE and Xiling digital-human models, reacted, conversed, and sold like seasoned pros—a leap forward in AI+IP e-commerce.