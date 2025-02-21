Alibaba Group closed 2024 on a strong note, showcasing robust growth in its e-commerce and cloud segments while executing strategic initiatives to streamline operations. As the company continues its transition under a "user-first, AI-driven" strategy, key investments in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and international markets have begun to yield promising results.

AI and Cloud Expansion Drive Future Growth

One of the most notable highlights of Alibaba’s fourth quarter was the resurgence of its Cloud Intelligence Group. Revenue from the segment grew by 13% year-over-year, reaching RMB 31.74 billion (US$4.35 billion). This growth was largely driven by the continued adoption of AI-related products, which achieved triple-digit growth for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Alibaba Cloud solidified its leadership position by securing recognition in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management and Container Management, making it the only Chinese cloud service provider to achieve this distinction. Additionally, the company continued expanding its AI capabilities, open-sourcing Qwen2.5-VL and launching its flagship MoE-based model, Qwen2.5-Max. Alibaba’s AI models have gained significant traction, with over 90,000 derivative models developed on Hugging Face since August 2023.

E-Commerce: Revitalizing Domestic and International Presence

Alibaba’s core Taobao and Tmall Group delivered a 9% year-over-year increase in customer management revenue, totaling RMB 100.79 billion (US$13.81 billion). This growth stemmed from an enhanced user experience, price-competitive product offerings, and increased adoption of the Quanzhantui marketing tool. The company also continued expanding its premium 88VIP membership program, which reached 49 million members during the quarter.

The company’s international e-commerce division, Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group (AIDC), saw a 32% revenue jump to RMB 37.76 billion (US$5.17 billion), driven by strong demand for cross-border shopping. Platforms like AliExpress and Trendyol contributed to this surge, with increased investment in key markets such as Europe and the Gulf region. Notably, Alibaba entered a joint venture with South Korea’s Shinsegae to expand its AliExpress presence in the country, underscoring its ambitions to fortify its global footprint.

Logistics and Local Services: Strengthening the Ecosystem

Alibaba’s Cainiao Smart Logistics Network reported a minor revenue decline of 1% to RMB 28.24 billion (US$3.87 billion) as the company restructured its logistics business to integrate more deeply with its e-commerce operations. Despite the revenue dip, Cainiao remains a crucial component of Alibaba’s long-term strategy to enhance end-to-end logistics solutions for both domestic and international markets.

Meanwhile, Alibaba’s Local Services Group, which includes food delivery and mapping services, recorded a 12% revenue increase to RMB 16.99 billion (US$2.33 billion). This segment saw improved unit economics and efficiency, narrowing its losses significantly. The continued expansion of Amap and Ele.me contributed to stronger order volume and increased revenue from marketing services.

Financial Performance: Strong Profitability and Shareholder Returns

Alibaba posted total revenue of RMB 280.15 billion (US$38.38 billion) for Q4 2024, an 8% year-over-year increase. The company’s income from operations skyrocketed by 83% to RMB 41.21 billion (US$5.65 billion), primarily due to cost optimization and improved efficiency. Net income attributable to shareholders surged 239% to RMB 48.95 billion (US$6.71 billion), largely fueled by mark-to-market investment gains.

The company’s financial discipline was evident in its balance sheet management. During the quarter, Alibaba repurchased 119 million ordinary shares (equivalent to 15 million ADS) for US$1.3 billion, demonstrating its commitment to shareholder returns. Additionally, the company successfully raised US$5 billion through a senior unsecured notes offering to extend its debt maturities at favorable rates.

Outlook: AI and Globalization at the Forefront

Looking ahead, Alibaba is poised to double down on AI-driven solutions and cloud expansion to maintain its competitive edge. The company’s ongoing investments in AI infrastructure and international markets indicate a clear shift toward long-term, sustainable growth. With increasing adoption of AI-powered e-commerce and cloud services, Alibaba’s strategic realignment appears well-positioned to capitalize on the next wave of digital transformation.

As the company enters 2025, the market will closely watch its execution on AI commercialization, global expansion, and the continued evolution of its core businesses. While challenges remain—especially in regulatory scrutiny and competitive pressures—Alibaba’s latest performance signals a strong foundation for future growth.