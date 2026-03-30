Alibaba Cloud revenue grew 36% YoY as AI product revenue posted triple digit growth for a 10th straight quarter

Tencent spent RMB 18B on AI in 2025 and plans to double that in 2026

Baidu AI powered business now accounts for 43% of core revenue , up from 26% a year ago

Alibaba and Baidu reported sharp profit declines while Tencent grew earnings by embedding AI into existing profit centers

The competition is shifting from model building to ecosystem level AI deployment at consumer scale

China’s largest publicly listed tech companies released their Q4 and full year 2025 earnings between late February and mid March 2026. Baidu reported on February 26. Alibaba and Tencent both reported on March 18.

The results arrived at a moment when the global AI race is entering its most capital intensive phase. For institutional investors and corporate strategists, these earnings offer the sharpest comparison yet of three divergent AI strategies operating at scale in the same market.

The central question is not whether AI investment pays off. It is which architecture for investing pays off fastest: vertical integration across the full stack, incremental embedding into proven profit pools, or wholesale replacement of a legacy business.

PDD Holdings and Meituan are excluded. PDD posted no material AI narrative. Meituan reports on March 26.

Alibaba goes full stack on AI, absorbs the margin hit

No Chinese tech company is building across as many layers of the AI stack as Alibaba. Proprietary chips from T-Head. Foundation models through Qwen. Cloud infrastructure. Consumer applications with agentic transaction capabilities. The Q4 earnings show both the momentum this strategy is generating and the margin it is consuming.

Cloud Intelligence Group revenue reached RMB 43.3B, a 36% increase YoY. External customer revenue grew 35%, accelerating from prior quarters. AI related product revenue delivered triple digit YoY growth for the 10th consecutive quarter. Total company revenue was RMB 284.8B (+2% YoY, or +9% excluding the disposed Sun Art and Intime businesses).

On the consumer side, the Qwen app surpassed 300M monthly active users across all platforms. Alibaba integrated the app with Taobao, Tmall, Taobao Instant Commerce, Amap, Fliggy, and Alipay in January 2026.

Following a Chinese New Year promotional campaign launched on February 6, approximately 140M users had their first AI driven shopping experience through Qwen’s agentic features by the end of the month.

Alibaba’s foundation model suite, Qwen, surpassed 1B cumulative downloads on Hugging Face as of January 21, 2026. The company launched Qwen3.5 in February with improved multimodal reasoning, coding, and agentic task performance. Qwen is now the most widely used open source model family globally, according to Alibaba, based on download metrics.

T-Head, Alibaba’s chip design subsidiary, has brought its proprietary GPU into production at scale. The chip supports end to end AI workloads from training through inference. It is compatible with mainstream AI frameworks.

By pairing T-Head hardware with Qwen models and Alibaba Cloud infrastructure, Alibaba is assembling a vertically integrated AI offering that spans the entire value chain. That integration is the strategic moat. The cost is visible in the earnings.

Adjusted EBITA fell 57% YoY to RMB 23.4B. Net income dropped 66% to RMB 15.6B. Free cash flow fell 71% to RMB 11.3B.

The compression came from heavy investment in quick commerce, user experience, and AI infrastructure. The company has committed to spending at least RMB 380B on AI and cloud over 3 years. CEO Eddie Wu noted that figure may prove to be too small.

The question for investors is whether the margin pain is temporary or structural.

Tencent embeds AI into profit centers, avoids building a standalone AI business

Tencent took the opposite approach to Alibaba. Rather than building AI as a distinct business line, it wired AI into the products that already generate profit: advertising, gaming, cloud services, and the WeChat ecosystem. The result is the only company among the three that grew both revenue and profit in the period.

Full year 2025 revenue reached RMB 751.8B, up 14% YoY. Net profit rose 16% to RMB 224.8B. Free cash flow grew 18% to RMB 182.6B.

The AI impact shows up most clearly in two areas.

Business services revenue accelerated to 22% growth in Q4, driven by higher cloud services revenue including AI related workloads. Tencent Cloud achieved profitability at scale in 2025. The company attributed the acceleration to enterprise demand across domestic and international markets. Higher e-commerce technology fees tied to WeChat Mini Shops also contributed.

Marketing Services revenue reached a record RMB 145B for the full year, up 19% YoY. AI powered ad targeting, the automated campaign solution AIM+, and higher engagement across Video Accounts and Mini Programs contributed directly to this growth. AI also enhanced game engagement, content recommendation, and user retention across Tencent’s portfolio.

Capital expenditure hit a record RMB 79.2B. R&D spending reached RMB 85.8B. The company spent RMB 18B on AI products specifically in 2025, according to CNBC. It plans to double that in 2026.

President Martin Lau noted on the earnings call that 2025 capex came in below target due to GPU supply constraints. The company will expand computing power acquisition through both direct purchase and flexible leasing in 2026.

On the model front, Tencent is preparing to launch Hunyuan 3.0, its next generation large language model, in April 2026. The model is in internal testing.

The company also announced plans for an advanced AI agent within WeChat, branded as QClaw. The agent integrates as a mini program and handles tasks including file management, commerce, bookings, and PC control. This positions WeChat as a platform for agentic AI rather than just messaging.

Tencent also restructured its Hunyuan development teams into dedicated LLM and multimodal divisions, signaling a more focused approach to model development.

Tencent’s strategy treats AI as an operating lever rather than a separate bet. Chairman Pony Ma stated in the earnings release that AI capabilities improved ad targeting, supported game engagement, and delivered improving cloud revenue growth. He did not describe a standalone AI business. That framing is deliberate.

By embedding AI into existing profit pools, Tencent avoids the margin compression that Alibaba is absorbing. The trade off is that Tencent may be moving more slowly on frontier model capabilities and consumer AI products.

Baidu’s AI pivot hits an inflection point, but the legacy business keeps shrinking

Baidu faces the most structurally complex situation of the three. It is not supplementing an existing growth engine with AI. It is replacing one. The Q4 results show AI revenue growing fast enough to matter, while legacy search declines fast enough to offset the gains at the consolidated level.

Baidu’s AI powered business crossed RMB 11.3B in Q4, representing 43% of what the company now calls Baidu General Business (formerly Baidu Core) revenue. A year earlier, that share was 26%. For the full year, AI powered business revenue reached RMB 40B, up 48% YoY.

Within that category, the numbers tell different stories.

AI Cloud Infra revenue was RMB 5.8B in Q4, with subscription based revenue from AI accelerator infrastructure growing 143% YoY. Full year AI Cloud Infra revenue reached approximately RMB 20B, up 34% YoY. This segment is Baidu’s fastest growing and highest conviction bet.

AI native Marketing Services surged 110% YoY in Q4 to RMB 2.7B. Full year revenue of RMB 9.8B still represents a small share of total revenue. AI Applications contributed RMB 2.7B in Q4. ERNIE Assistant reached 202M MAU in December 2025.

Apollo Go, Baidu’s autonomous ride hailing service, delivered 3.4M fully driverless rides in Q4 with weekly rides peaking above 300,000. Total rides grew over 200% YoY. Cumulative rides surpassed 20M by February 2026.

The fleet has logged over 300M autonomous kilometers, including over 190M fully driverless kilometers. Apollo Go expanded to 26 cities globally, including partnerships with Uber and Lyft in London and Dubai. The international expansion builds regulatory and operational moats that are difficult for later entrants to replicate.

Baidu released an updated ERNIE 5.0 foundation model in January 2026. The company also announced the proposed spin off and separate listing of Kunlunxin, its AI chip subsidiary. Separately, Baidu unveiled a new $5B share repurchase program and its first ever dividend policy.

The challenge is on the other side of the ledger.

Total Baidu revenue fell 3% YoY for full year 2025 to RMB 129.1B. Legacy Business, which consists primarily of traditional search advertising, generated RMB 12.3B in Q4, declining as AI powered alternatives cannibalize the core. A RMB 16.2B impairment charge on a core asset group pushed full year operating results into a loss of RMB 5.8B. Excluding the impairment, operating income was RMB 10.4B.

Non-GAAP operating income for the full year was RMB 15B at a 12% margin. Operating cash flow turned positive in the second half of 2025, generating RMB 3.9B combined after negative cash flow in the first half.

The impairment charge underscores the shrinking value of the traditional business. Baidu’s ability to sustain AI investment depends on whether AI Cloud Infra and Apollo Go can scale revenue faster than legacy search contracts.

Three strategies, one shared problem

The Q4 earnings reveal three distinct approaches to AI among China’s tech leaders.

Alibaba is building full stack: models, cloud infrastructure, proprietary chips, and consumer applications. It accepts severe near term margin compression in exchange for the broadest possible AI moat.

The Qwen ecosystem and T-Head chip advantage give Alibaba vertical integration that no Chinese peer currently matches. But the steep declines across every profitability metric test investor patience.

Tencent is embedding AI into existing profit centers. It uses AI to improve advertising yield, game engagement, cloud monetization, and platform stickiness. Profitability and cash flow remain strong.

The risk is that this defensive approach leaves Tencent behind on frontier models and consumer AI products. The planned Hunyuan 3.0 launch and WeChat AI agent suggest the company recognizes that risk.

Baidu is replacing its core business with AI. Its AI powered revenue is growing faster than either peer. Apollo Go’s global expansion gives Baidu a unique asset in autonomous mobility. But the declining legacy business and significant impairment charge create a narrower margin for error.

One theme connects all three: AI investment is no longer discretionary. Alibaba plans to spend over RMB 380B on AI and cloud over 3 years. Tencent plans to double its AI spending in 2026. Baidu is channeling resources into AI Cloud Infra and autonomous driving as it phases out legacy search. The capex cycle is accelerating regardless of near term profit pressure.

For global investors and corporate strategists, the takeaway is structural. The AI transition for China’s tech giants is no longer a strategic option. It is the business.

The question is no longer whether these companies will spend on AI. It is which company’s AI revenue will be first to self-fund its own capex cycle.

Three metrics will tell the story over the next two quarters. For Alibaba: whether Cloud external revenue growth holds above 30% as capex continues to accelerate.

For Tencent: whether AI related revenue is broken out as a separate line item, signaling confidence that AI is a growth driver rather than an embedded feature. For Baidu: whether AI Cloud Infra growth can outpace the legacy search decline rate, narrowing the gap at the consolidated revenue level.