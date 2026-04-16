602M Chinese used generative AI as of December 2025, up 141.7% YoY — but US penetration still leads at 54.6% vs 42.8%.

Chinese industrial AI penetration jumped from 9.6% to 47.5% in one year, per IDC data cited by NDRC.

DeepSeek V3.2 inference runs ~25x cheaper than GPT-5.4 at production workload scale.

38.2% of 2025 Chinese AI venture capital went to robotics , not consumer apps.

The competitive question is no longer chatbots. It is industrial productivity.

The China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) publishes its Statistical Report on Internet Development twice a year.

The 57th edition, released in February 2026, covers data through December 2025. It is the closest Chinese equivalent to a Pew Research baseline on digital adoption — the authoritative census of who is online, what they use, and how Chinese internet infrastructure is evolving.

Its industrial AI and capital allocation data is drawn from IDC enterprise research and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) reporting. Most international coverage of the 57th report anchored on the consumer headline. The more consequential data sat two chapters deeper.

CIW Premium subscribers can download a more comprehensive report (April issue) here.

China’s generative AI user base: real scale, familiar shape

As of December 2025, 602M Chinese had used a generative AI product in the prior six months. That is up 353M from December 2024, a 141.7% increase. Population penetration reached 42.8%, a 25.2 percentage-point gain in twelve months.

The user count is real. It is also the wrong anchor for competitive analysis.

The St. Louis Federal Reserve’s November 2025 survey put US generative AI adoption at 54.6% of working-age adults, up roughly 10 percentage points YoY. China is behind on penetration, not ahead. GenAI adoption has outpaced both PC and internet diffusion curves globally — PC adoption sat at 19.7% three years after its mass-market launch; internet adoption at 30.1%. The speed is a worldwide phenomenon.

Use patterns are nearly identical across both markets. CNNIC reports 76% of Chinese GenAI users treat it primarily as a question-answering tool. 47.8% generate or process images and video. Just 10.8% generate code. OpenAI’s May 2025 analysis of 1.5M ChatGPT conversations found the same shape: 49% asking questions, 40% getting work done, 11% exploring ideas. Both markets remain in the shallow-tooling phase.

Consumer GenAI in China is additive tooling, not category-redefining behavior. The same is true in the West. The divergence begins one layer down.

Where China’s adoption curve actually diverged

Chinese industrial enterprise AI and agent penetration reached 47.5% in 2025, up from 9.6% in 2024. The figure originates from IDC enterprise research. NDRC cited it in its 29 August 2025 policy briefing. CNNIC reproduces it in the 57th report’s chapter on generative AI industry development.

A nearly fivefold increase in one year warrants scrutiny. McKinsey’s State of AI 2025 survey, based on 1,993 respondents across 105 countries, provides the benchmark: 88% of organizations now use AI in at least one function, up from 78% in 2024. But only 23% are scaling AI agents. Just 6% qualify as high performers attributing more than 5% of EBIT to AI.

The methodologies differ. McKinsey surveys enterprise respondents globally across functions. The IDC figure focuses on Chinese industrial enterprise deployment specifically. A clean comparison is not possible. The directional signal is clear. Global enterprise AI deployment remains stuck in the pilot loop McKinsey describes. Chinese industrial enterprises are moving from pilot to production at a materially faster pace.

The CNNIC report breaks down deployment across three functional buckets: research and design (33%), production manufacturing (24%), and management and operations (32%). The R&D-heavy distribution suggests Chinese industrial AI is concentrated in functions where productivity gains compound — not in the customer-facing use cases that dominate Western enterprise GenAI.

MIIT’s lighthouse factory program is the proof point. At designated lighthouse sites in 2025, AI penetrated more than 70% of business scenarios. Over 6,000 vertical-domain industrial models are deployed across the program. More than 1,700 smart-manufacturing equipment and software integrations have reached production scale.

If the penetration figure is directionally correct, Chinese manufacturing is compounding an AI productivity premium. Western industrial competitors cannot match it at current compute cost structures.