China’s total internet user base reached 1.28B in March 2026, up just 1.4% YoY, signalling effective saturation.

Monthly per-capita usage time hit 192.2 hours , up 9.3% YoY, as engagement deepens across AI and content categories.

AI-generated content (AIGC) users grew 61.7% YoY , far outpacing all other sectors and extending into older and lower-tier demographics.

Wealth management app time-on-platform surged 78.8% YoY , leading all categories in stickiness growth.

Smart TVs and NEVs each added over 10M net active units YoY, emerging as structurally relevant traffic surfaces.

China’s mobile internet industry publishes impressive aggregate numbers each quarter. The headline figures for Q1 2026 are no exception. But the data from QuestMobile for March 2026 tells a more nuanced story. Total user growth has slowed to a near-standstill. What is expanding rapidly is the depth, demographic composition, and platform diversity of engagement.

QuestMobile is one of China’s leading third-party mobile data analytics firms. Its quarterly reports are widely used by brand advertisers, platform operators, and institutional investors to track user behaviour across China’s app ecosystem. The Q1 2026 dataset covers over 1.28B mobile internet users and tracks time-on-platform, sector-level growth, device penetration, and demographic shifts.

The platform scale era is over. What follows is a competition for time, intent, and demographic capture.

User saturation arrives, but the composition is shifting

Total mobile internet users in China reached 1.28B in March 2026, according to QuestMobile, up just 1.4% YoY. That growth rate signals structural saturation at the population level. The incremental user pool is nearly exhausted.

The demographic profile of that remaining growth is telling. Users aged 46 and above grew their share of the total user base by 2.1 percentage points YoY. This reflects an older cohort that has migrated online gradually and is now participating fully in the mobile ecosystem.

Device pricing data supports the same structural reading. Users holding devices in the RMB 2,000 to 4,999 range grew their share by 2.1 percentage points YoY. Both the premium segment (above RMB 5,000) and the low-end segment (below RMB 2,000) are losing relative share. Mid-range device ownership is becoming the baseline. It shapes which content, services, and app categories this expanded user base engages with.

The implications for product strategy are direct. Apps designed around premium-device UX or youth-skewed content assumptions are increasingly misaligned to where user growth is actually occurring.

AIGC leads sector growth by a wide margin

AI-generated content (AIGC) is the industry classification used in China for apps built natively around generative AI capabilities. It encompasses AI assistants such as Doubao (ByteDance), Yuanbao (Tencent), and Qianwen (Alibaba), as well as AI video generation tools and smartphone-embedded AI features.

AIGC user growth hit 61.7% YoY in Q1 2026, according to QuestMobile, making it the fastest-growing sector in China’s mobile internet by a considerable distance. Flying shooter games ranked second at 35.4% YoY. File transfer tools reached 25.0% YoY. Comprehensive wealth management apps grew 22.7% YoY. Car services expanded 21.0% YoY.

Critically, AIGC’s user growth is no longer concentrated in the core demographic. Male users now account for 64.6% of the AI-native app base, up 4.5 percentage points YoY, with 120M net new male users entering the category.

At the same time, users born in the 1960s (currently in their late 50s to mid-60s) grew their share of the AIGC base by 1.7 percentage points. Users from Tier 3 cities and below grew their share by 2.4 percentage points.

This demographic broadening matters for monetisation. AI apps that built initial scale on young, urban early adopters are now reaching audiences with different content preferences, different purchasing behaviour, and different retention triggers. The product strategies that drove initial growth may not be the ones that sustain the expanded base.

Stickiness, not scale, is the new growth metric

User growth is plateauing. Engagement depth is not.

Monthly per-capita usage time across China’s mobile internet reached 192.2 hours in March 2026, up 9.3% YoY, according to QuestMobile. That aggregate figure conceals extreme variation at the sector level.

The top five sectors by YoY growth in monthly per-capita time-on-platform were: comprehensive wealth management at 78.8%, AIGC at 41.4%, online video at 30.9%, audiobook platforms at 28.3%, and flying shooter games at 28.0%.

Each category reflects a distinct demand driver. Wealth management’s 78.8% time-on-platform surge is consistent with elevated trading and investor activity reported across Chinese financial platforms in early 2026.

Users are not merely checking balances. They are actively monitoring positions, executing trades, and consuming financial content. For platforms in the brokerage and fintech space, this represents a high-intent, high-frequency engagement profile.

AIGC’s 41.4% time-on-platform growth reflects utility deepening. Early AIGC adopters used these tools episodically. The data now indicates habitual use patterns forming across a broader demographic base.

Online video and audiobooks reflect content consumption as a structural need, not a cyclical preference. The 30.9% and 28.3% YoY time growth in these categories occurred despite a mature competitive landscape and high existing penetration. That is a durability signal.

Mobile video consolidates above 40% of total engagement time

Content entertainment is the single largest claimant of Chinese mobile internet time.

According to QuestMobile, mobile video apps now account for over 40.3% of total time spent across China’s mobile internet. Within that, the split between short video and long-form online video holds at approximately 8:2 by user time.

Douyin and Kuaishou maintain commanding positions in the short-video segment. iQIYI, Youku, and Tencent Video anchor the long-form segment.

AI video generation tools are introducing a new content layer that directly feeds time-on-platform growth.

Jimeng AI’s launch of Seedance 2.0 drove measurable daily active user gains. Kling AI’s monthly active users rose 53.2% MoM. These tools are compressing the cost and skill barrier for video content creation, accelerating the emergence of new formats.

A direct beneficiary is the animated short drama format, known in China as manga drama.

These series blend stylised animation with short-episode narrative structures. They have attracted an audience that traditional drama formats did not reach. According to QuestMobile, Hongguo Free Manga Drama’s monthly active user base exceeded 25M. Huolong Manga Drama surpassed 5M users in its second month after launch.

The viewer profile is notable.

Manga drama users skew toward older male audiences and middle-aged cohorts who previously showed low engagement with conventional drama content. This is a net-new engagement pool.

For advertisers and content investors, it signals a viable route into a demographic that was previously resistant to long-form streaming. It also illustrates how AI-assisted content production unlocks audience segments that established formats had left behind.

Smart TVs and NEVs open new traffic surfaces

China’s mobile internet has always been defined by the smartphone. That framing is now incomplete.

According to QuestMobile, smart TV monthly active devices reached 300M in February 2026 and held at 293M in March 2026, representing a net YoY increase of over 10M active devices.

Chinese New Year drove a sharp spike in large-screen engagement. Elevated levels then persisted through March. This suggests a durable behavioural shift rather than a seasonal event.

New energy vehicle in-car systems showed comparable momentum. Monthly active NEV units reached 42.12M in March 2026, a net YoY gain of 11.21M vehicles. As NEV penetration in China continues to rise, the in-car screen is becoming a meaningful content and commerce surface.

Platforms with a presence on both smartphone and NEV or large-screen surfaces hold a structural reach advantage that pure-mobile players cannot replicate. Media planning built exclusively around smartphone inventory now misses a growing and measurable audience segment.

The structural opportunity for allocators and operators

China’s mobile internet is not growing in the way it grew between 2015 and 2022. The user acquisition era is over. What the QuestMobile data describes for Q1 2026 is a market reorganising around three structural dynamics.

First, demographic extension. The 46-plus cohort and lower-tier city users are growing their share of total internet participation. Products calibrated for this audience gain access to incremental users that others cannot reach.

Second, engagement concentration. AIGC, wealth management, and content entertainment are capturing a disproportionate share of available user time. Sectors outside this cluster face a structurally tightening attention environment.

Third, terminal diversification. Smart TVs and NEV dashboards are material surfaces. At 293M and 42.12M monthly active units respectively, they represent real reach. Platforms secured on both mobile and large-screen or in-vehicle surfaces hold a structural advantage in audience assembly.

The competition for user time has replaced the competition for user count as the defining metric of China’s mobile internet.

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