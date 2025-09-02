Shipments dip after six-quarter streak: Q2 2025 shipments dropped 4% YoY to around 68.96–69.00 million units, ending a six-quarter recovery.

Huawei reclaims the top spot : Huawei holds 18.1% share , while Xiaomi is the only top-five brand to grow, up 3.4% YoY .

AI phones become mainstream : Shipments of AI-enabled smartphones are expected to hit 118 million units in 2025 , reaching 40.7% market share .

Foldables scale rapidly : 4.98 million units shipped in 1H 2025, up 12.6% YoY , with Huawei capturing 75% share.

Premium dominates mid-tier: Models above $600 now account for 25.2%–30.9% of sales, while domestic brands capture 72% of the RMB 4,000–5,999 segment.

China's smartphone market just blinked. After six straight quarters of growth, shipments in Q2 2025 slipped 4% YoY to about 69 million units, even as first-half totals held near 140 million (-0.6%).

A national trade-in subsidy launched in January drove early spikes but lost momentum at the high end, reflecting shifting consumer priorities.

Subsidies Flare, Then Fade as Q2 Breaks the Streak

China’s trade-in program, introduced on January 20, offered up to RMB 500 or 15% off for phones priced below RMB 6,000, causing some regions to see sales surges of up to 200% in early weeks.

Yet, excluding ultra-premium devices muted the overall impact, and shipments ultimately failed to sustain prior momentum.

IDC projects total 2025 shipments at 289 million units (+1.6% YoY), implying that policy-driven boosts are temporary, while sustainable growth will require structural product innovation.

Huawei Retakes No.1; Xiaomi Becomes the Outlier