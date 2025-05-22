China’s adult smartwatch market sees explosive growth: sales up 45.9% YoY to 2.516 million units in Q1 2025.

Revenue surged 51.7% YoY to RMB 3.86 billion, average price stable at RMB 1,535.

Huawei dominates with 37% market share, significantly outperforming Apple (24%) and Xiaomi (13.9%).

Top five brands now control over 80% market share, up 13.8 percentage points YoY.

Apple's Q1 growth driven largely by national subsidy policies despite no new product releases.

China's tech sector continues to accelerate rapidly, with smart wearable devices increasingly popular among a tech-savvy, health-conscious consumer base. Smartwatches, specifically, have become pivotal in digital lifestyles, driven by advancements in health monitoring technology and integrated ecosystems.

Huawei pulls ahead, fueled by ecosystem integration

Huawei has emerged as the undisputed leader in China’s smartwatch market, capturing a commanding 37% market share in Q1 2025, significantly outpacing its closest competitors Apple and Xiaomi.

According to research company RUNTO data, Huawei's aggressive market expansion is supported by its homegrown technologies, notably the HarmonyOS ecosystem and advanced health-monitoring algorithms.

By continuously innovating within its proprietary platform, Huawei secures robust customer loyalty, creating a formidable barrier for rivals aiming to challenge its dominance.

Apple’s impressive resilience without new launches