117M consumers aged 60 and above participate in China’s digital economy, at 52% internet penetration.

72.7% are habitual online shoppers , exceeding the overall digital consumer average.

59.4% read reviews before purchasing, signaling a discerning, informed cohort.

Online healthcare spending: 26.1% spend RMB 300 or more per transaction, exceeding the overall average.

40.6% make impulse purchases through livestreams, 8.2 percentage points above the overall average.

Pinduoduo leads platform usage at 71.6%, against Douyin’s 37.6% among this cohort.

China’s silver economy describes the commercial ecosystem built around consumers aged 60 and above. The term entered mainstream business vocabulary in China around 2015, coinciding with the government’s first formal policy acknowledgment that population aging would reshape domestic consumption patterns over the following decades.

By H1 2025, the demographic reality is concrete. CNNIC‘s Digital Consumption Development Report for 2025 counts 117M consumers aged 60 and above actively participating in digital commerce.

That figure represents 52% internet penetration within the age group, a rate that has risen steadily. Mobile-first platforms have lowered the technical barrier to entry. The cohort itself has aged upward from a generation with higher baseline digital literacy.

The silver economy is frequently analyzed through a deficit lens: lower incomes, lower digital literacy, lower spend per transaction. The CNNIC data does not support this framing uniformly. It reveals a cohort with strong habitual purchase behavior, above-average healthcare spend, and documented vulnerability to specific commercial tactics.

Understanding all three dimensions simultaneously is the prerequisite for any credible analysis of this segment’s commercial value and regulatory risk.

72.7% habitual shoppers: the behavioral foundation

The first corrective to the low-value assumption is the habitual shopping rate. 72.7% of silver economy digital consumers are classified as habitual online shoppers. They make regular, recurring purchases through digital channels rather than treating online shopping as an occasional or experimental behavior.

This figure sits above the overall digital consumer average. It indicates that for the 117M who have adopted digital shopping, the behavior has become embedded in daily routine rather than remaining a supplementary channel. The implication for platforms is that silver economy users, once acquired, show strong retention characteristics.

59.4% read product reviews before purchasing. This is a further corrective to the assumption that older consumers are less discerning or more easily manipulated than younger ones. A cohort that systematically consults peer reviews before transacting is exhibiting informed purchase behavior. It is not the behavior of a passive or vulnerable consumer across the board.

51.2% prioritize quality within their budget. The dominant purchase logic among silver economy consumers is value-seeking rather than price-seeking. They are not buying the cheapest option available. They are buying the best option within a defined spending threshold. This distinction matters for brand strategy. Premium positioning with clear quality evidence performs better with this cohort than pure price competition.

Why it matters for platforms: The habitual purchase rate, review-reading behavior, and quality-within-budget logic collectively describe a consumer segment with above-average loyalty potential and below-average price sensitivity.

Platforms that have invested in trust signals, review infrastructure, and quality certification for products targeting older consumers are positioned to capture a disproportionate share of this segment’s spending.

Healthcare: the high-value spend concentration

The most commercially significant finding in the silver economy data is the healthcare spend profile. 26.1% of silver economy digital consumers spend RMB 300 or more per online healthcare transaction, exceeding the overall user average by 5.3 percentage points.

Online healthcare in China encompasses medical consultation platforms, prescription drug delivery services, health supplement e-commerce, and medical device purchasing. The category is growing rapidly as digital health infrastructure matures. The 60-and-above cohort is also developing confidence in online medical channels.

The 26.1% figure at RMB 300 or more per transaction is notable for two reasons. First, it contradicts the assumption that elderly consumers concentrate their digital spending in low-ticket categories. The healthcare spend concentration shows above-average transaction values in a high-frequency, high-need category.

Second, the figure implies significant total market value. 117M users with 26.1% spending RMB 300 or more per healthcare transaction represents a substantial addressable market even before accounting for transaction frequency.