User loyalty is fragmenting across platforms, with Douyin dominating engagement and Xiaohongshu surging in time spent .

Influencer structure is shifting , favoring micro-KOLs and amateurs over celebrities, especially in niche and regional segments.

AI is transforming marketing workflows , boosting precision, speed, and ROI—from influencer selection to post-campaign reporting.

Emotional consumption and community identities are rising among Gen Z and young women, reshaping how brands build resonance.

AI chat interfaces are emerging as new entry points in consumer decision-making, challenging traditional search-driven marketing.

China's social media ecosystem is not just large—it's layered, fast-moving, and algorithmically distinct.

Platforms like Douyin (TikTok’s Chinese version), Xiaohongshu (RED or RedNote), Bilibili, and Kuaishou each serve specific generations and subcultures.

The KOL (Key Opinion Leader) economy, once driven by top influencers, is becoming granular, driven by data and machine learning.

The latest 2025 Social Media and KOL Marketing Trend Report from Weiboyi and the China Advertising Association maps this terrain across 6 platforms. The data points to one conclusion: China’s digital marketing battlefield is no longer about reach alone—it’s about precision, emotional connection, and AI-enabled speed.

Douyin dominates attention, but Xiaohongshu grows deeper

Douyin (TikTok’s China entity) remains the undisputed engagement champion, with a DAU/MAU stickiness ratio of 76.3%, the highest across platforms.

But Xiaohongshu’s daily usage time grew 12.1% year-over-year, outpacing both Douyin and WeChat Channels, signaling deeper immersion among younger female users in top-tier cities.

Xiaohongshu’s demographic skew is sharp: 70% of users are women aged 18–35, primarily in first-tier cities.