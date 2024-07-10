The Chinese commercial service robot industry has entered a more pragmatic and effective development phase. Industry clients expect robots to become efficient production and service assistants, while robot manufacturers are focusing on improving operational efficiency and profitability.

According to IDC’s latest report, the overall market size for commercial service robots in China is approximately 1.38 billion RMB, marking a 17.6% growth compared to 2022, indicating a market rebound.

Leading Products: Restaurant Delivery, Hotel Delivery, and Commercial Cleaning Robots

The primary products in the Chinese commercial service robot market are restaurant delivery robots, hotel delivery robots, commercial cleaning robots, and guide robots. Other product types include outdoor delivery robots and disinfection robots.

Market share of commercial service robot products in China in 2023:

Food Delivery Robots : 43.6%

Hotel Delivery Robots : 36.1%

Commercial Cleaning Robots : 13.5%

Guidance Robots : 4.9%

Others: 1.9%

The report surveyed major commercial service robot manufacturers, including Gaussian Robotics, Keenon Robotics, Pudu Robotics, Yunji Technology, Pangolin Robot, Uisee Technology, Qianxun Robotics, Uibot, OrionStar, and Segway-Ninebot.

In 2023, the total shipment of commercial service robots in China was approximately 53,000 units.

Restaurant delivery robots, hotel delivery robots, and commercial cleaning robots were the top three products by shipment volume, reflecting the acceptance and recognition of these service robots by industry users and the public.

Restaurant Delivery Robots: Focus on “Multi-Robot Collaboration”

The restaurant delivery robot market reached approximately 500 million RMB in 2023, achieving a rapid growth of 19.3%. Keenon Robotics and Pudu Robotics maintained their leading positions in the industry with years of experience. Pangolin Robot showed rapid growth, capturing a significant market share.

Chain restaurants are adopting delivery robots on a large scale to standardize services and enhance operational efficiency through technology. Mid-to-high-end restaurants use delivery robots to offer customers a novel dining experience, emphasizing hygiene and quality service.

The demand for multiple robots in a single restaurant is emerging, with “multi-robot collaboration” enhancing order processing speed, ensuring timely delivery, and avoiding congestion, thus maintaining restaurant operational order.