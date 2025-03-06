The Chinese browser market has undergone significant shifts over the years, with competition between global tech giants and domestic players shaping user preferences.

As of early 2025, updated statistics reveal a highly dynamic China browser ecosystem, with Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge continuing to dominate, while homegrown Chinese web browsers struggle to maintain relevance.

Desktop Browser Market Share in China (2025)

Microsoft Edge - A rising contender, Edge continues to gain traction, particularly among corporate users and those integrated into the Microsoft ecosystem. Alongside Chrome, it contributes to a combined 65% of the Chinese browser market. Google Chrome - Holding 30.52% of the desktop browser China market, Chrome remains the leading browser among Chinese users. Its dominance persists despite restrictions on Google services in China, thanks to its speed, compatibility, and extensive developer ecosystem. 360 Safe Browser - Developed by Qihoo 360, this security-focused browser China alternative holds a 18.42%market share. Its popularity is largely driven by concerns over cybersecurity, as it promotes anti-phishing and anti-malware features. (Statista) QQ Browser - Tencent’s QQ Browser retains 4.85% of the market, appealing mainly to users who favor its integration with Tencent’s ecosystem, including WeChat and QQ. Safari - Apple’s Safari rounds out the top five with 6.07% market share, appealing to macOS users and Apple enthusiasts. (

Source: Statista

Mobile Browser Market Share in China (2025)

Chrome for Android - The leading mobile browser in China, Chrome commands 35.24% of the China web browser market, particularly among users looking for seamless cross-device browsing experiences. Safari (iPhone) - Apple’s Safari holds 11.42% of the mobile browsing market, driven by strong iPhone sales in China. 360 Safe Browser - Retaining a niche user base, 360 Safe Browser accounts for 5.54% of mobile browsing, appealing to security-conscious consumers in China. UC Browser - Once a dominant player, Alibaba’s UC Browser now holds just 4.97% market share, a significant decline from its peak years in the China web browser industry.

Source: StatCounter

Key Trends and Insights in the Chinese Browser Market

The Rise of Edge and Chrome : The shift toward browsers offering better Windows integration and cross-platform compatibility has helped Microsoft Edge grow its share, while Chrome remains the go-to choice for many users in China.

Declining Popularity of Domestic Browsers : Browsers such as UC Browser and QQ Browser have lost significant ground, as consumers prioritize performance, security, and integration over localized features.

Security as a Differentiator: 360 Safe Browser’s continued relevance highlights growing concerns around cybersecurity, particularly in an era of increasing cyber threats.

The Future of Web Browsing in China

Looking ahead, competition in the Chinese web browser market will likely be driven by AI-powered browsing experiences, data privacy considerations, and deeper integration with cloud ecosystems.

While Chrome and Edge continue to dominate, opportunities remain for domestic browsers to innovate in security, content discovery, and AI-enhanced features.