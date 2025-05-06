China’s consumers going premium, personal
Emerging consumer trends in China reveal high-end, digital-driven growth alongside significant structural shifts.
Consumption structure shifts towards premium, functional, and sustainable choices
High certainty sectors like pet food, cosmetics, and premium alcohol thrive
Digital innovation boosts personalized marketing and operational efficiency
IP-driven collaborations elevate emotional value, capturing younger demographics
Overseas expansion becomes strategic imperative for domestic brands
China's consumer market is undergoing a profound structural transformation driven by evolving consumer preferences, demographic changes, and digitalization. Post-pandemic recovery efforts and policy interventions since late 2024 have significantly reshaped the consumption landscape according to a latest Deloitte research.
Premiumization and Emotional Appeal Fuel New Growth
China’s consumer preferences are shifting distinctly from conspicuous consumption toward quality, sustainability, and emotional resonance.
High-end, functional, and health-focused products now dominate growth, notably in premium alcohol, pet food, and cosmetics.