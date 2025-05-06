Consumption structure shifts towards premium, functional, and sustainable choices

High certainty sectors like pet food, cosmetics, and premium alcohol thrive

Digital innovation boosts personalized marketing and operational efficiency

IP-driven collaborations elevate emotional value, capturing younger demographics

Overseas expansion becomes strategic imperative for domestic brands

China's consumer market is undergoing a profound structural transformation driven by evolving consumer preferences, demographic changes, and digitalization. Post-pandemic recovery efforts and policy interventions since late 2024 have significantly reshaped the consumption landscape according to a latest Deloitte research.

Premiumization and Emotional Appeal Fuel New Growth

China’s consumer preferences are shifting distinctly from conspicuous consumption toward quality, sustainability, and emotional resonance.

High-end, functional, and health-focused products now dominate growth, notably in premium alcohol, pet food, and cosmetics.