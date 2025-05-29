Shanghai’s Huashan Hospital reduced medical diagnosis from 30 minutes to just 10 seconds using AI.

Over 700 Chinese hospitals have adopted the DeepSeek models since early 2025.

AI systems improved diagnostic accuracy to over 90%, increased tumor treatment effectiveness by 15%, and reduced side effects by 20%.

Patient satisfaction rose from 87% to 96%; patient wait times decreased by 40 minutes during peak hours.

The "medical impossible triangle" of quality, cost, and accessibility is being reshaped by AI-driven efficiencies.

China's healthcare system has historically struggled with resource distribution, long wait times, and uneven service quality. Rising demand, combined with infrastructure complexity, created critical bottlenecks. AI's emergence promised transformative efficiency—but data fragmentation and legacy systems posed significant barriers.

AI meets century-old healthcare

At Shanghai’s prestigious Huashan Hospital, a radiologist uploads a patient's CT scan.

Within just 10 seconds, the AI system flags lesions, cross-references patient history, lab results, and generates five potential diagnoses—a task that previously required 30 painstaking minutes from a senior physician.

This scenario, emblematic of China’s rapid adoption of AI in healthcare, showcases the radical acceleration enabled by technology.

Since early 2025, China’s healthcare institutions have aggressively integrated AI. Over 700 hospitals have deployed DeepSeek's cost-effective large language models, transforming healthcare delivery overnight.

Navigating old debts, embracing new tech

Founded in 1907, Huashan Hospital operates five campuses, each previously entangled in fragmented IT systems and isolated data silos—a legacy issue widespread in China.

According to the 2023-2024 China Hospital Informationization Survey, while electronic medical records coverage is at 92.3%, only 19.7% manage full-cycle data integration.

“Within our intranet alone, there were 186 core systems,” said Zhang Qi, director of Huashan's Information Center. Each system varied by vendor, version, and function, compounding the complexity of unified data management.

However, AI demands precision and standardized data, making system integration non-negotiable. For instance, discrepancies in neuroimaging parameters across devices posed significant challenges in data normalization for AI applications.

The Huashan formula

Huashan Hospital pioneered a unique approach to data integration, balancing centralized management with individual campus flexibility. It developed a unified data center ensuring consistent data governance, while allowing campuses autonomy in system customization.