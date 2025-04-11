China expands instant tax refunds to boost spending
Starting April 8, China will launch nationwide instant tax refunds for outbound travelers, aiming to lift foreign tourist spending and revive duty-free retail momentum.
China welcomes back 131 million inbound travelers in 2024, up 60.8% YoY, with spending reaching $94.2B, a 77.8% surge.
Nationwide “instant tax refund at purchase” policy begins April 8, streamlining rebates for foreign tourists and incentivizing on-the-spot spending.
Refund rates vary by VAT level, with 13% VAT items seeing 11% refunds and 9% VAT items yielding 8% refunds.
A major upgrade to China’s tourist retail infrastructure
In a significant move to stimulate inbound tourism and duty-free consumption, China will roll out its “instant tax refund” policy nationwide from April 8, 2025.