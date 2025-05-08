How China’s Kunlun is turning AI into cash
From AI chips to global apps, China’s Kunlun Tech shows what commercial AGI at scale can look like
Q1 2025 revenue hits $2.42 billion, up 46% year-on-year
94% of revenue came from international markets
AI short drama platform DramaWave hit $120M ARR, 30M+ downloads
AI productivity platform Skywork.ai to launch globally in mid-May
Kunlun's AI chip unit nears mass production after key R&D breakthroughs
A new phase of AI commercialization
Kunlun Tech is no longer just another Chinese tech company betting on AI—it’s rapidly becoming the one to watch.
Its 2025 Q1 earnings report, released April 28, delivers one message with clarity: the company's aggressive AGI and AIGC strategies are entering a lucrative new phase.
Revenue surged to RMB 1.76 billion ($2.42 billion), up 46% YoY, with an enviable 69% gross margin. But behind the numbers is a story of full-spectrum AI execution—from foundational chips to generative content engines and international consumer platforms.
Global-first, by design
Of that Q1 revenue, RMB 1.67 billion—or 94%—came from international markets, signaling Kunlun’s position as perhaps China’s most successful AI exporter.