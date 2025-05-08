Q1 2025 revenue hits $2.42 billion, up 46% year-on-year

94% of revenue came from international markets

AI short drama platform DramaWave hit $120M ARR, 30M+ downloads

AI productivity platform Skywork.ai to launch globally in mid-May

Kunlun's AI chip unit nears mass production after key R&D breakthroughs

A new phase of AI commercialization

Kunlun Tech is no longer just another Chinese tech company betting on AI—it’s rapidly becoming the one to watch.

Its 2025 Q1 earnings report, released April 28, delivers one message with clarity: the company's aggressive AGI and AIGC strategies are entering a lucrative new phase.

Revenue surged to RMB 1.76 billion ($2.42 billion), up 46% YoY, with an enviable 69% gross margin. But behind the numbers is a story of full-spectrum AI execution—from foundational chips to generative content engines and international consumer platforms.

Global-first, by design

Of that Q1 revenue, RMB 1.67 billion—or 94%—came from international markets, signaling Kunlun’s position as perhaps China’s most successful AI exporter.