China's total online user base hits 1.259B in March 2025, up 2.2% YoY

Smart device app traffic grows nearly 10%—fastest among all sectors

Mini-programs drive ecosystem synergies, especially in video and gaming

Top tea brands each surpass 10M users as IPOs drive fierce competition

OTT and TV apps scale up household presence with 283M active smart TVs

Smart devices break barriers—and scale fast

China’s digital ecosystem is becoming borderless. Users now expect seamless experiences across phones, watches, cars, and TVs. Smart devices are at the heart of this shift.

In March 2025, smart device apps recorded nearly 10% YoY growth—the fastest among all categories, according to data from QuestMobile.