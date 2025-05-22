TikTok/Douyin is China’s most valuable brand for the second year, with a valuation of $105.8 billion, up 26% YoY, ranking #2 globally among media brands.

Little Swan’s brand value surged 210% , the fastest growth in China, driven by smart appliance demand and consumer ecosystem expansion.

Moutai retains its position as China’s top liquor brand , valued at $58.4 billion , up 17% .

China overtakes the UK in global soft power rankings for the first time, now #2 worldwide .

Brand Finance China 500 2025 reports a total brand value of $2 trillion, up 3% YoY.

Top 10 Most Valuable Brands in China in 2025

China’s brand landscape is undergoing a strategic transformation. Once driven by traditional banking and infrastructure giants, the latest Brand Finance rankings reveal a rising wave of innovation-led, culturally resonant, and globally competitive companies.

The 2025 report captures not just raw brand valuations but also emerging soft power dynamics, ESG awareness, and shifts in consumption behavior—all signaling China’s broader push for global influence and self-reliance in a post-globalization era.

TikTok leads a media-powered ascent

ByteDance’s flagship app TikTok (Douyin in China) anchors China’s brand strength.

With a brand value of $105.8 billion—a 26% year-on-year increase—Douyin outpaces State Grid and all state-owned banks to remain China’s #1 brand for the second consecutive year.