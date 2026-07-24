China smartphone shipments fell 4.3% YoY to about 66M units in Q2 2026

Huawei took 22.6% share , its highest in five years, and grew 19.4% YoY

Apple grew 24.4% YoY , lifting share to 18.1% from 13.9% a year earlier

Xiaomi shipments dropped 21.7% as second-tier Android brands ceded ground

H2 2026 decline could widen to about 20% as memory costs hit shelves

China is the world’s largest smartphone market. Shipments peaked at 467M units in 2016 and have never returned to that level. Volumes fell sharply through 2022 and 2023, saw a modest 2024 rebound, then resumed contraction from 2025 onward. The Q2 2026 result extends that decline into a fifth straight quarter.

The current pressure is a supply-side shock. DRAM in particular, including HBM and server-grade DDR5, is being reallocated toward AI datacenter buildouts. NAND supply is separately tightening on enterprise SSD demand. Prices have risen sharply since late 2025.

Handset makers face a choice they have not faced in years. Absorb the cost, raise prices, or cut low-margin volume. The Q2 numbers show which vendors chose which path.

The market is shrinking faster than the headline suggests

According to IDC, China smartphone shipments totalled about 66M units in Q2 2026, down 4.3% YoY. It was the fifth consecutive quarterly contraction. H1 2026 shipments totalled 134M units, down 4.2% YoY.

The 618 shopping festival result is the sharper signal. 618 was launched by JD.com in 2010 as a mid-year counterweight to Alibaba’s Double 11. It is now China’s second-largest annual e-commerce event and a reliable proxy for consumer discretionary demand.

618 smartphone sales fell nearly 15% YoY in 2026. That indicates weakness at the register, not just in factory shipments. The 4.3% shipment decline should be read as a lagging indicator on a demand base deteriorating faster.

Huawei reclaims the top spot

Huawei ended Q2 as the number one brand in China with a 22.6% share, according to IDC. That is the brand’s strongest quarter in five years. Shipments grew 19.4% YoY.

The strategic point is product-line breadth. Huawei now covers the full price range from entry devices to premium foldables. That range is what allowed the brand to absorb memory cost pressure without pulling back on volume.

Higher-priced models cross-subsidise the entry tier. Few other Chinese brands have the portfolio to make that cross-subsidy work.

Huawei’s leadership is no longer contested at the top of the market. The question for competitors is whether they can defend the middle.

Apple’s pricing hold turns into share gain

Apple was the second beneficiary. According to IDC, iPhone shipments grew 24.4% YoY in Q2 2026. Share moved to 18.1% from 13.9% a year earlier, making Apple the fastest-growing brand in the quarter.

Two mechanics drove the gain. First, Apple held pricing on the iPhone 17 range stable through Q2. It ran targeted promotions rather than raising retail prices as most Android rivals did. That compressed the effective price gap between iPhone and flagship Android without Apple cutting margins. Apple gained without discounting.

Second, Apple signalled to the market that it would raise prices in H2 2026. IDC analyst Arthur Guo noted that this pre-announcement pulled forward demand. Consumers on the fence bought iPhone 17 devices in Q2 to lock in current prices ahead of the expected H2 2026 price increases.

Neither mechanic is durable. Both work in a specific narrow window. When Apple raises prices in H2, the same pull-forward that lifted Q2 becomes a headwind for Q3 and Q4. The share gain is real. Sustaining it will be harder.

Android challengers pick margin over volume

The other major brands went the other way. Xiaomi shipments fell 21.7% YoY in Q2, per IDC. That was the steepest decline among the top brands. OPPO, vivo, and Honor also lost share.

The strategic shift across second-tier Android is explicit: vendors cut production of low-margin entry devices. They raised retail prices on new launches from late March 2026 onward. They accepted volume loss as the cost of protecting gross margin.

The result is a widening gap between Huawei and Apple on one side, and the four Android challengers trading share for margin on the other. In a market shrinking 4.3% at the top line, Apple alone added 4.2 percentage points of share. That share came from somewhere. Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo, and Honor collectively surrendered it.

In a contracting market, brand power now determines whether a vendor commands premium pricing or slides toward commodity margins. Vendors without pricing authority are being forced to trade volume for margin. Neither choice is comfortable.

Memory cost inflation reshapes vendor economics

The upstream story is component pricing. Memory and other AI-driven component costs rose sharply through late 2025 and into 2026.

Kiranjeet Kaur, Associate Research Director at IDC Asia/Pacific, framed the vendor split as a function of pricing discipline: Huawei and Apple gained share by maintaining stable pricing while expanding their presence at the top of the market.

Most Android vendors began raising terminal retail prices from late March 2026 onward. Huawei and Apple held prices steady and ran targeted promotional activity instead. That divergence is the direct cause of the Q2 share split.

The cost pressure is not easing. Vendors are still working through lower-cost memory inventory purchased in late 2025 and Q1 2026. The full pass-through to retail has not yet hit the market and will drive a second round of price increases when it does.

The AI infrastructure buildout is now a direct input to smartphone unit economics. Memory makers are prioritising higher-margin HBM and server DDR5 in their fab capacity allocation. Mobile DRAM production is being throttled to protect ASPs. Handset vendors are downstream of that allocation decision. None of them control it. Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron do.

H2 outlook: steeper decline before a 2028 recovery

The forward view is not encouraging. According to IDC, the YoY decline could widen to about 20% in H2 2026 as low-cost memory inventory depletes and price pass-through hits retail. That would be the sharpest China smartphone contraction in a decade.

The timing is sharp. H2 2026 is when Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro series and its first foldable. Huawei will run into a tougher comparison base after five quarters of gains. Android challengers face a compounding problem. They will be raising prices into weakening demand.

IDC expects a genuine market recovery to arrive in 2028 to 2029, driven by a new replacement cycle. Storage pricing is expected to remain elevated through 2027. Recovery is not expected sooner.

The mechanism is two-part. Chinese consumers who bought devices during the 2021-2022 peak will be five to seven years into ownership by then. Battery degradation, software support end-of-life, and AI-feature obsolescence should trigger a wave of upgrades.

The second driver is what IDC calls the AI agent phone. The concept is tight integration. Hardware, operating system, ecosystem, and on-device large models work together so that AI moves from concept to daily use. That level of integration is what would push consumers to upgrade for reasons beyond hardware wear.

That is a two-year holding pattern for the industry. Vendors without a differentiated product story or a cushioned balance sheet will lose meaningful share before the cycle turns.

The China smartphone market has spent a decade rewarding scale. Vendors who shipped the most units built the deepest supply-chain bargaining power, the strongest channel relationships, and the most defensible market share. Q2 2026 shows that model breaking.

The next 18 months will test whether any Chinese Android brand outside Huawei can hold flagship pricing. Those that can will emerge from the 2028 replacement cycle with the brand equity and margin structure to compete at the premium tier. Those that cannot will re-enter a growth market as commodity vendors, structurally disadvantaged in the segment where value now concentrates.

The China smartphone market is not just contracting. It is sorting.

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