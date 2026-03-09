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Tencent Cloud engineers set up installation booths outside the company’s Shenzhen headquarters. The queue stretched across the north plaza. Attendees carried NAS devices, MacBooks, and mini PCs.

Tencent’s Offline OpenClaw Installation (credit: @ fkysly )

Some had flown in from Hangzhou the night before. A retired aviation engineer waited alongside a 9-year-old primary school student. They were all there to install OpenClaw.

The open-source AI agent framework, nicknamed “lobster” for its claw-shaped icon, has become the fastest-growing project in GitHub history. It surpassed 247,000 stars in just a few months, overtaking Linux and React. According to CGTN, nearly 1,000 people attended the Shenzhen event.

OpenClaw was created by Austrian developer Peter Steinberger in November 2025. It is an autonomous AI agent that connects large language models to messaging platforms. It can browse the web, execute shell commands, manage files, write code, and operate across applications.

Unlike chatbots that respond to prompts, OpenClaw runs tasks continuously and autonomously. For China’s cloud vendors, model companies, and device makers, this is not a community event. It is a land-grab.

Why China adopted OpenClaw faster than anywhere else

OpenClaw’s appeal in China runs deeper than novelty. It addresses a structural bottleneck that has stalled enterprise AI adoption for years.

China’s large enterprises average more than 150 independent IT systems, according to TMTPost. Roughly 60% are legacy platforms with no API documentation, no maintenance, and no open interfaces.

Traditional agent deployment requires mapping APIs, restructuring permissions, coordinating vendors, and rebuilding data pipelines. This “heavy integration” path is slow, expensive, and fragile.

OpenClaw bypasses it entirely. The framework operates at the screen level through visual recognition. It identifies buttons, text fields, and input boxes.

It then completes tasks through simulated mouse clicks and keyboard inputs. No API access required.

A late-2025 survey by Anthropic and Material found that nearly half (46%) of tech leaders cite system integration as the primary AI deployment barrier. A tool that skips integration altogether changes the calculus.

The tradeoffs are significant. OpenClaw takes 15 to 30 seconds per step, compared with 1 to 3 seconds for API-integrated agents.

A “log in and export a report” task might take an integrated agent 5 seconds. OpenClaw can take 3 to 5 minutes. But for enterprises trapped behind closed interfaces, a slow workaround beats no workaround.

Cloud vendors sell the OpenClaw shovels

China’s major cloud providers moved with striking speed.

5 providers launched one-click deployment within weeks. Tencent Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, JD Cloud, Volcano Engine (ByteDance), and Baidu Intelligent Cloud all rolled out OpenClaw services.

According to PANews, Alibaba Cloud created a dedicated “Coding Plan” API subscription for OpenClaw users. Tencent Cloud crossed 100,000 OpenClaw users on its Lighthouse lightweight servers.

A cottage industry emerged in parallel. On Taobao and Xianyu, paid installation services appeared overnight, charging 100 to 500 RMB per remote setup. The top-selling Taobao store logged over 1,000 orders, according to TMTPost.

The business logic is straightforward. Installation is free. Cloud server rental, bandwidth, and API calls are not.

Tencent’s official documentation states it plainly: “OpenClaw comes from the open-source community. The cloud app is free.” The next line adds: “Cloud servers and APIs are billed based on actual usage.”

The strategy mirrors China Telecom’s PHS playbook from the early 2000s, according to TMTPost. Attract users with low entry barriers. Retain them with recurring service fees.

PHS thrived not on product superiority. The carrier needed a user-acquisition vehicle.

Chinese model companies reap the OpenClaw windfall

OpenClaw is a “token black hole.” Each task involves sustained, multi-step API calls. Context windows balloon rapidly.

A single active session can exceed 200,000 tokens. Daily consumption for a power user can reach 50M tokens, according to TMTPost.

This created a sharp demand spike for model APIs. The winners were Chinese companies offering the best price-to-performance ratio.

On February 24, the top 10 models on OpenRouter consumed roughly 8.7T tokens. Chinese models accounted for 5.3T, or 61%, according to TMTPost. Four of the top 5 by call volume were Chinese: MiniMax M2.5, Kimi K2.5, Zhipu GLM-5, and DeepSeek V3.2.

By early March, Step 3.5 Flash from Stepfun had climbed to the global top spot.

The commercial impact was immediate. Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2.5 became the default free model for OpenClaw after version 1.30. OpenClaw subsidized compute costs.