Doubao reached 382.30M MAU in June 2026, up 172.1% YoY.

Qwen’s 5,792.9% growth rate measures a launch base, not momentum.

DeepSeek lost 20.3% of users as per-user session time rose 109.8%.

No vertical app cleared 20M MAU , despite three-digit growth rates.

Preinstalled handset assistants reach 755M, more than any downloaded app.

Chinese AI app rankings circulate widely and get read badly. Headline growth rates reward launch timing over traction. Category labels obscure who is actually winning.

QuestMobile publishes the benchmark most analysts default to. The Beijing-based analytics firm released its half-year AI report on 14 July 2026. The ranking covers what it calls AI-native apps: standalone mobile applications built around a large model as the core product.

The exclusions do the analytical work here. QuestMobile counts AI-native apps separately from four other delivery surfaces. Those are preinstalled handset assistants, browser plugins, PC web clients and PC desktop clients. Anything shipping with the phone is left off the ranking.

What remains is a measure of deliberate acquisition. Every user counted went looking for the app, installed it, and opened it at least once in June. In a market where Huawei, Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo and Vivo preload an assistant on every handset sold, that filter matters.

The ranking, and the number that is missing from it

Figures come from QuestMobile’s H1 2026 AI applications report, as reported by 199IT. The report itself is gated. CIW cites it through Chinese trade press republications, cross-checked across four outlets. QuestMobile withheld absolute MAU for ranks 7, 8 and 10.

The top three account for over 80% of the top-10 user base. Doubao, Qwen and DeepSeek sum to 679.30M against an implied top-10 total near 810M. Everything below rank 3 is a rounding error by comparison.

One caveat governs all of the above. QuestMobile put the whole AI-native category at 499M MAU, up 85.4% YoY. That figure is deduplicated. Because heavy users run three or four assistants, individual app totals cannot be added up and set against it.

Doubao absorbed most of Q2’s net growth

The ranking is a snapshot. Placing it against QuestMobile’s Q1 2026 report turns it into a trajectory. The trajectory is where the story sits.

In March, Doubao stood at 345M, Qwen at 166M, DeepSeek at 127M. The category totalled 440M. All four figures are rounded to 1M in the source.

Three months later, Doubao had added roughly 37M users against a category that added about 59M. Qwen added roughly 1M. DeepSeek added roughly 3M.

One app took close to two-thirds of an entire quarter’s net industry growth. No Chinese coverage of the ranking has run that number.

Acquisition was not evenly spread across the quarter either. Doubao added 13.78M users on its app interface in June alone, according to ITBear. The gap was still widening at the reporting date.

Usage intensity moved with scale, which is the harder trick. Doubao users opened the app 76.7 times per month for 143.7 minutes, gains of 66.1% and 61.9% YoY. Category-wide growth over the same period ran to 58.3% and 40%.

A product at 382M users normally decelerates on engagement as it absorbs casual adopters. Doubao did the opposite.

ByteDance also holds three of the ten listings, with Doubao Aixue at rank 6 and Jimeng AI at rank 7. The competitive unit in Chinese consumer AI is now a portfolio, not an app.

Qwen’s 5,792.9% is a base effect wearing a growth rate

Alibaba launched the standalone Qwen app in public beta on 17 November 2025. Downloads passed 10M inside a week, according to Beijing News. Measuring June 2026 against a near-zero base a year earlier produces the 5,792.9% headline.