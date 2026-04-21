China’s top model trails the leading U.S. model by just 2.7% on the Arena benchmark as of March 2026, down from a significant gap in 2023.

China holds 74.2% of global AI patents and 17.8% of AI publications . U.S. patents, however, generate more than half of all forward citations.

U.S. private AI investment reached $285.9B in 2025, 23 times China’s $12.4B. State guidance funds complicate the comparison.

China accounted for 54% of global industrial robot installations in 2024, and its humanoid robotics sector is scaling at consumer hardware pace.

China overtook the U.S. in responsible AI research papers in 2025, 812 vs. 394, a sharp reversal from 2024.

The Stanford AI Index 2026, released in April, is among the most widely cited annual benchmarks of AI progress. Its 423 pages document a consistent pattern. China and the United States are converging on capability metrics. They are diverging on structural indicators that predict long-term leadership. For investors tracking China, the report separates signal from noise across five dimensions.

The model performance gap has effectively closed

As of March 2026, the top U.S. model leads the top Chinese model by just 2.7% on the Arena benchmark. Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.6 scores 1,503. China’s Dola-Seed-2.0 Preview scores 1,464. The gap was far wider in 2023.

In February 2025, DeepSeek-R1 briefly closed within 0.4% of the leading U.S. model. Over the past year, the performance gap has fluctuated between near parity and low single digits.

This convergence has emerged from structurally different innovation environments, the report notes.

The U.S. still produced more top-tier models in 2025: 50 notable models to China’s 30. The absolute count matters less than performance at the frontier. The Arena leaderboard shows that China’s top models are competitive with all but the very best U.S. systems.

China dominates volume; the U.S. retains influence

The patent and publication data reveal a structural split likely to shape the next decade.

China holds 74.2% of global AI patents granted in 2024, up from under 20% a decade earlier. The United States accounts for 12.1%. China holds 97,990 AI patents, against 15,920 for the U.S.

On a per capita basis, South Korea leads at 14.3 patents per 100,000 people. China comes third at 7.0, ahead of the United States at 4.7.

In research publications, China accounted for 17.8% of AI papers in 2024, against 7.3% from the United States. Chinese AI publications also represented 20.6% of all AI citations globally, compared with 12.6% from the U.S. China’s share of the top 100 most-cited AI papers grew from 33 in 2021 to 41 in 2024.

The influence asymmetry cuts the other way. The U.S. accounts for more than 50% of all AI patent forward citations.Later inventions build more heavily on American foundational work than on Chinese patents. Chinese patents are frequently cited in U.S. filings. U.S. patents appear far less often in Chinese ones.

On the publication side, China’s government institutions contributed 25.1% of research output. In the U.S., industry leads at 24.6%. This reflects the different structural roles of the state in each country’s R&D pipeline.

Chinese AI research, while prolific, is not yet setting the reference standards that define technological direction globally.

The investment gap is large but understated

U.S. private AI investment reached $285.9B in 2025, more than 23 times China’s $12.4B in private funding. In generative AI specifically, U.S. investment exceeded the combined total of China and Europe.

The AI Index is explicit that this comparison understates China’s actual spending. Chinese government guidance funds have deployed an estimated $184B into AI firms between 2000 and 2023. These vehicles do not appear in private investment figures. The total AI capital deployment comparison between the two countries is therefore considerably closer than the private-funding gap suggests.

The structural difference matters. U.S. capital flows primarily through venture and growth equity, concentrating on frontier model companies and AI infrastructure. Chinese state capital operates through different vehicles with different timelines and incentives.

The U.S. created 1,953 newly funded AI companies in 2025, more than 10 times any other country. China’s entrepreneurial formation rate is not disclosed in the report. Organizational AI adoption data does show a different pattern. China and Europe posted the highest year-over-year increases in 2025 for generative AI use across business functions.

China’s robotics lead is widening

Industrial robotics is the dimension where China’s lead is most pronounced and accelerating fastest.

China accounted for 54% of global industrial robot installations in 2024, up from 51.1% in 2023. Global year-over-year growth was flat. The United States, Germany, and Italy all saw declines. China installed more industrial robots than the rest of the world combined. The margin is growing.

In humanoid robotics, Chinese vendors are scaling production at price points and unit volumes that resemble consumer hardware. Unitree’s R1 is priced from $4,900 and its G1 from $13,500.

AgiBot has manufactured approximately 10,000 units. Around 100 of its teleoperated humanoids run up to 17 hours per day. UBTECH’s Walker platforms integrate LLM-based planning with autonomous battery swapping for industrial deployment. Fourier Intelligence and DeepRobotics are also active in the segment.

By contrast, U.S. humanoid programs are operating in pilot mode. Figure AI’s Figure 02 spent 11 months on a BMW production line in South Carolina. It logged over 1,250 runtime hours and loaded more than 90,000 parts.

The scale and cost trajectory in China suggests Chinese hardware economics will define the next phase of industrial automation.

China surges in responsible AI research

China overtook the United States in responsible AI (RAI) research papers at major AI conferences in 2025.

China produced 812 accepted RAI papers at select conferences in 2025, compared with 394 from the United States. This reversed the 2024 picture, when the U.S. led with 788 papers to China’s 322. The AI Index notes that the reversal is consistent with China’s broader lead in AI publication volume. The scale and speed of the shift are nonetheless notable.

Over the full 2019-2025 cumulative period, the United States still holds the largest total of accepted RAI papers. China’s jump in 2025 is best understood as a structural shift in research focus. Chinese institutions are increasingly publishing on alignment, bias, interpretability, and governance.

What the data tells institutional investors

The AI Index 2026 maps a consistent picture across five dimensions.

China leads on volume: patents, publications, citations, and robot installations. The U.S. leads on influence: patent forward citations, notable model count, and private capital formation.

The frontier model performance gap is narrow but persistent. China is closing on capability, with model performance effectively at parity at the top of the leaderboard.

The U.S. retains a lead on talent attraction, though the number of AI researchers moving to the U.S. has dropped 89% since 2017. On governance, both countries remain outside formal international readiness assessments. Global trust in both trails trust in the EU.

For investors, the practical implications are sector-specific. In foundation models, the gap is narrow enough that China’s top-tier labs warrant tracking as direct competitors to U.S. frontier systems.

In industrial AI and robotics, China’s deployment scale and cost structure form a first-mover position hard to close. In responsible AI and governance, China’s increasing research presence signals intent to shape the emerging regulatory architecture. That has direct implications for standards-setting across Asian and developing-market jurisdictions.

The U.S.-China AI competition is no longer a story of one leader and one follower. It is a story of two systems strong on different dimensions, on different timelines, with different capital structures.

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