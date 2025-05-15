China Innovation Watch
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Premium
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Tencent posts 22% profit surge on AI momentum
Tencent’s high-margin gaming and ad units bankroll ambitious AI expansion, as Q1 profit climbs 22% despite capital spending spike.
23 hrs ago
Share this post
China Innovation Watch
Tencent posts 22% profit surge on AI momentum
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
China's tech VC squeeze widens
Q1 data shows foreign capital fading, semiconductor bets rising, and China’s share of global VC hitting historic lows.
May 13
Share this post
China Innovation Watch
China's tech VC squeeze widens
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
How China’s Kunlun is turning AI into cash
From AI chips to global apps, China’s Kunlun Tech shows what commercial AGI at scale can look like. This rapid expansion is anchored in Kunlun’s…
May 8
Share this post
China Innovation Watch
How China’s Kunlun is turning AI into cash
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
China’s consumers going premium, personal
Emerging consumer trends in China reveal high-end, digital-driven growth alongside significant structural shifts.
May 6
Share this post
China Innovation Watch
China’s consumers going premium, personal
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
April 2025
China's banks are training massive AI models
China’s largest state-owned and joint-stock banks are embedding AI deeply into their core processes, from audits to credit risk analysis, building…
Apr 29
Share this post
China Innovation Watch
China's banks are training massive AI models
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Short drama apps just had their biggest quarter ever
With $3.3B in revenue and 259M downloads, bite-sized soap operas are taking over phones from Jakarta to São Paulo—powered by China, translated scripts…
Apr 24
2
Share this post
China Innovation Watch
Short drama apps just had their biggest quarter ever
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Chagee’s nasdaq debut reshapes china’s tea race
Nasdaq‑listed Chagee parlayed a single‑SKU, franchise‑powered sprint into a US $6 billion market debut, signaling China’s upscale tea boom is primed for…
Apr 22
1
Share this post
China Innovation Watch
Chagee’s nasdaq debut reshapes china’s tea race
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
GenAI fuels China’s $223B compute surge
China’s AI infrastructure is scaling fast as LLM workloads and enterprise adoption drive explosive growth in compute power.
Apr 17
Share this post
China Innovation Watch
GenAI fuels China’s $223B compute surge
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
AI apps battle for China’s mobile mindshare
China’s consumer AI scene is a three-horse race between Tencent’s Yuanbao, ByteDance’s Doubao, and Alibaba’s Quark—each pushing aggressive ad spend and…
Apr 15
1
Share this post
China Innovation Watch
AI apps battle for China’s mobile mindshare
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
China expands instant tax refunds to boost spending
China will roll out its “instant tax refund” policy nationwide from April 8, 2025. This program allows foreign visitors to receive VAT rebates…
Apr 11
Share this post
China Innovation Watch
China expands instant tax refunds to boost spending
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
China’s sex tech revolution goes mainstream
From food delivery to livestreams, tech giants and e-commerce platforms are racing to claim a share of China's booming yet discreet $28B adult products…
Apr 10
Share this post
China Innovation Watch
China’s sex tech revolution goes mainstream
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
China AI startups lead global patent race
From DeepSeek to Moonshot AI, Chinese startups and institutions are rewriting the rules of global AI development. China now owns 74.7% of global AI…
Apr 8
1
Share this post
China Innovation Watch
China AI startups lead global patent race
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Incitez Pte Ltd
Publisher Privacy
∙
Publisher Terms
Substack
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts