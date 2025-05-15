China Innovation Watch

Tencent posts 22% profit surge on AI momentum
Tencent’s high-margin gaming and ad units bankroll ambitious AI expansion, as Q1 profit climbs 22% despite capital spending spike.
China's tech VC squeeze widens
Q1 data shows foreign capital fading, semiconductor bets rising, and China’s share of global VC hitting historic lows.
How China’s Kunlun is turning AI into cash
From AI chips to global apps, China’s Kunlun Tech shows what commercial AGI at scale can look like. This rapid expansion is anchored in Kunlun’s…
China’s consumers going premium, personal
Emerging consumer trends in China reveal high-end, digital-driven growth alongside significant structural shifts.

April 2025

China's banks are training massive AI models
China’s largest state-owned and joint-stock banks are embedding AI deeply into their core processes, from audits to credit risk analysis, building…
Short drama apps just had their biggest quarter ever
With $3.3B in revenue and 259M downloads, bite-sized soap operas are taking over phones from Jakarta to São Paulo—powered by China, translated scripts…
Chagee’s nasdaq debut reshapes china’s tea race
Nasdaq‑listed Chagee parlayed a single‑SKU, franchise‑powered sprint into a US $6 billion market debut, signaling China’s upscale tea boom is primed for…
GenAI fuels China’s $223B compute surge
China’s AI infrastructure is scaling fast as LLM workloads and enterprise adoption drive explosive growth in compute power.
AI apps battle for China’s mobile mindshare
China’s consumer AI scene is a three-horse race between Tencent’s Yuanbao, ByteDance’s Doubao, and Alibaba’s Quark—each pushing aggressive ad spend and…
China expands instant tax refunds to boost spending
China will roll out its “instant tax refund” policy nationwide from April 8, 2025. This program allows foreign visitors to receive VAT rebates…
China’s sex tech revolution goes mainstream
From food delivery to livestreams, tech giants and e-commerce platforms are racing to claim a share of China's booming yet discreet $28B adult products…
China AI startups lead global patent race
From DeepSeek to Moonshot AI, Chinese startups and institutions are rewriting the rules of global AI development. China now owns 74.7% of global AI…
